  How to sign up for Facebook Graph Search beta

So now we know everything about Facebook's new search functionality, but as the Facebook Graph Search beta test phase is currently invitation-only, how exactly can you register your interest?

Well, first up, you need to change the language on your Facebook settings to English (US). The language settings are in your general account settings and there will be an edit link next to the current language.

Sadly, for the beta period, Facebook is only opening the test to English (US) not English (UK) users, so get prepared for a load of "z"s appearing in words where "s" seems more appropriate.

You then need to head to the sign-up page and whack on the massive "Join Waiting List" green button. That's it! You should get a confirmation pop-up telling you your registration has been accepted and then you simply have to wait.

Of course, none of this is a guarantee that you will be accepted. After all, there will only be, as CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg said himself, 100,000 or so entering the beta program out of around one billion Facebook users. But, hey, you don't get if you don't try.

The page to sign up is at facebook.com/graphsearch. Good luck!