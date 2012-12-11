  UK Facebook 2012 trends show we cared for Olympics, Alton Towers and Gotye

Facebook has detailed what we've all been talking about in the UK on the social networking service over the past month.

Not surprisingly the Olympics dominated proceedings, followed by a bit of racy literature: Fifty Shades of Grey.

The data, which is based on the conversations of the 30 million Brits using Facebook this year, seemed to focus around X Factor’s Rylan Clark’s emotional outbursts on the Saturday night live shows, the London 2012 Olympics and that novel.

Alton Towers gets the most-tagged location in the UK along with London’s Leicester Square and The Olympic Village.

Thanks to Facebook's partnership with Spotify, Facebook says that Somebody that I used to know by Gotye topped the most listened-to song through Spotify, while PSY’s Gangnam Style also featured in the top 10.

The full list from Facebook:

Facebook 2012 Trends: Most talked about

1 London Olympics

2 Fifty Shades of Grey

3 Rylan Clark

4 Death of Whitney Houston

5 The Diamond Jubilee of the Queen

6 One Direction

7 The Avengers

8 Goodbye Blue

9 YOLO (You Only Live Once)

10 Usain Bolt

Facebook 2012 Trends: Most check-ins

1 Alton Towers

2 Thorpe Park Official

3 Trafford Centre

4 Hyde Park

5 Leicester Square

6 Covent Garden

7 The O2

8 Buckingham Palace

9 Westfield Stratford City

10 Olympic Village

Facebook 2012 Trends: Most listened to songs

1 Somebody That I Used to Know - Gotye

2 We Are Young – feat Janelle Monae - Fun

3 We Found Love - Rihanna

4 Titanium feat Sia - David Guetta

5 Too Close - Alex Clare

6 The A Team - Ed Sheeran

7 Wild Ones – feat Sia - Flo Rida

8 Whistle - Flo Rida

9 Domino - Jessie J

10 Drive By - Train