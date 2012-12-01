  Facebook Photo Sync automatically saves your pictures

Facebook has rolled out a new feature for Android and iPhone users that will automatically sync the photos you take on your smartphone.

"Today we’re excited to roll out photo sync, which makes it easier to share photos," it says. "With this feature, photos from your phone sync automatically to a private album on the web. When you want to share these photos, just pick and post your favourites."

Facebook began testing the new feature in August, and has now rolled it out to all users.

If you turn it on, up to 2GB of photos from your phone can be synced automatically to a private album on Facebook.

"Only you can see the photos you’ve synced from your phone. Your photos are saved privately in a section of your Facebook Photos that only you can see. When you view your synced photos, you can choose shots to share or send in a private message," says Facebook.

The new feature is already included in the app, so you don't need to download an update for it to work.

To turn the feature on in the Facebook app (iOS 6 is needed for iPhone and iPad users), you need to tap Photos and then tap Sync at the bottom of your photos section.

Those worried about data usage, especially when abroad, shouldn't be. You can set the app to sync only when you are on Wi-Fi or - if you're that worried - never at all.

"We generally try to sync your photos as soon as you take them. However, we also take into account a number of factors, such as your battery level and sync settings," adds Facebook, in the support documents for the new feature.

"New photos that you take will be privately synced as you take them. In your syncing settings, you can choose to sync over Wi-Fi and your cellular network sync, over Wi-Fi only, or to turn syncing off entirely. You can also choose to sync all photos in your camera roll over wifi and see how much storage space you have available."