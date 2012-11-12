  Facebook Couples pages let you share your love

Facebook has quietly launched couples pages on the social networking site, chronicling your relationship with your partner since you've both been on the site.

"We're introducing a new layout for friendship pages. Friendship pages combine posts, photos and events that you and another person have shared," says Facebook on the news.

The change means that if you have listed yourself as "in a relationship" with someone, you can also visit facebook.com/us to see the friendship page you share with that person.

Users can also see how they've linked themselves with other people on Facebook outside of their relationship status - something that could lead to trouble if ex-girlfriends or boyfriends have been involved.

As you can imagine the new feature has been met with criticism on the web as people see the information that has been collected about their relationship in a new light, with no way of turning it off.

Those who like the new feature can share their couples page with others in the family who aren't already following you and your partner's every post about your cake-baking habits.