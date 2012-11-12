Facebook Couples pages let you share your love
Facebook has quietly launched couples pages on the social networking site, chronicling your relationship with your partner since you've both been on the site.
"We're introducing a new layout for friendship pages. Friendship pages combine posts, photos and events that you and another person have shared," says Facebook on the news.
The change means that if you have listed yourself as "in a relationship" with someone, you can also visit facebook.com/us to see the friendship page you share with that person.
READ: 'Four more years', Barack Obama scores US presidency and most popular tweet
Users can also see how they've linked themselves with other people on Facebook outside of their relationship status - something that could lead to trouble if ex-girlfriends or boyfriends have been involved.
As you can imagine the new feature has been met with criticism on the web as people see the information that has been collected about their relationship in a new light, with no way of turning it off.
Those who like the new feature can share their couples page with others in the family who aren't already following you and your partner's every post about your cake-baking habits.
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments