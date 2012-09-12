  Facebook working on native Android app, HTML5 development has wasted years

Mark Zuckerberg believes the only way forward for Facebook on mobile devices is by launching native apps for each platform, rather that a HTML5 solution that works on all. He also claims that the social networking company has wasted years of vital development time pursuing the latter route.

Interviewed by Michael Arrington during the TechCrunch Disrupt event in the US, Zuckerberg revealed that Facebook is working on a native application for Android, but declined to put a date on its release. "It will be ready when it's ready," he said.

When referring to Facebook's former app strategy, he was candid in his answers. "We've had a bunch of missteps on [mobile]," he admitted.

"The biggest mistake we made as a company was betting too much on HTML5 instead of native... We burnt two years."

However, lessons have been learnt and the social network giant is progressing nicely in its plan to release and continually update native apps for all mobile devices, especially Apple and Google OS loaded devices. "We're betting completely on it," Zuckerberg said. "Native is going to be the approach that we go with for iOS and Android."

Pic: (cc) Kevin Krejci