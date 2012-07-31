Facebook tweaks its photo UI

If you use Facebook’s Timeline you might have noticed a few changes in the way your photos appear. The social networking giant has tweaked its user interface to make photos bigger and more prominent.

When you click on one of the photo icons displayed at the top of the timeline, the entire screen will be filled with larger photos, helping you find specific shots, be it ones you have shared, been tagged in or any albums you’ve created.

Any particular favourite photographs can be highlighted, drawing them to the attention of your friends. This is done by simply pressing the virtual star button that appears in the top right hand corner of each photo.

Facebook has so far made the tweaks only to some profiles, but the social network says it will roll it out globally once it has improved the experience to a point to which it is happy.

