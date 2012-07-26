  Facebook and HTC phone to be here by mid-2013

HTC and Facebook have begun working on a new phone that will run a new operating system created by the social networking giant.

The two companies are aiming for a mid-2013 arrival date as Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg attempts to capitalise on more than half of the 900 million Facebook users who access the social network site through their mobile phone.

Of course this in not the first time we’ve heard about a collaboration between HTC and Facebook. Back in April, the two were said to be gearing towards the launch of a Facebook phone as early as Q3 2012.

However, according to Bloomberg, Facebook allowed HTC to push back the plans to enable it to work on other products.

Though HTC (and INQ) has produced “Facebook” phones in the past – both the HTC ChaCha and HTC Salsa featured dedicated Facebook buttons – this would be the first time that a new operating system optimised for the social network would be implemented.

Yet would it be enough to persuade consumers to trade in their current smartphone, a device that already has thorough access to Facebook?

Would you buy a dedicated Facebook phone? Tell us why in the comments below...