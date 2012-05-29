  Could Facebook have now set its sights on Face.com?

First, Pocket-lint exclusively brought you the news that Facebook was looking to buy web browser company Opera. Then there were claims that the social network giant had hired ex-Apple employees to work on a Facebook phone. Now there is new speculation on how the company plans to spend its IPO-generated cash: it will buy Face.com for around $100 million.

Face.com is a firm that specialises in face recognition software, both in API form and through some of its own applications. Its technologies are renowned for being accurate and intelligent, with even age detection recently added. It already has an automatic Facebook face tagger available as an integration app, so seems a good fit for Zuckerberg's mob.

It is believed that Facebook has been courting the software company for a while, with previous bids being turned down, but fresh reports have emerged from Israeli business publication Calcalist that it is about to submit a new offer.

Fellow Israeli site Newsgeek goes further in saying that the new bid will be between $80-100 million.

The Next Web has spoken to Face.com CEO Gil Hirsch, who says there's "nothing new to share", which is not a denial or, even, a "we don't comment on rumours or speculation", so there could be something in it.

