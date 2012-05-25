  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook Camera iPhone app is not part of $1 billion Instagram buyout

|
Pocket-lint Facebook Camera iPhone app is not part of $1 billion Instagram buyout
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

Facebook has launched another companion iPhone app today that focuses on picture-taking and sharing: Facebook Camera. It's free and downloadable now from iTunes.

However, while this has prompted many to believe that the new app is directly linked to the company's $1 billion acquisition of Instagram, announced in April, it is more likely that the new application was built as a direct rival to the hugely popular photo filter and sharing software.

For starters, the Instagram deal won't be completed until both companies receive approval by the Federal Trade Commission in the US and, as evidenced by the Google/Motorola buyout, that could take many months, if not a year. Until then, Instagram remains a separate entity.

Second, the average development time for a feature-rich application such as Facebook Camera would almost certainly suggest that the social network would have started the project before the Instagram acquisition was a reality.

That's not to say that Facebook Camera won't borrow key elements and technologies or merge with Instagram when the buyout is completed, just that, for now, the new application is a different thing entirely.

If anything, it's a bigger rival to social network Path, as Pocket-lint has illustrated elsewhere on the site.

What do you think of Facebook Camera? Let us know in the comments below...

PopularIn Apps
The best and most famous internet memes around
Microsoft to rebuild Edge browser on Chrome, will launch Mac version
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Five apps to help you get home after the Christmas party
Norad Tracks Santa vs Google Santa Tracker: Which tracks Father Christmas best?
Pokemon Go Trainer Battles will finally let you fight your in-game friends
Comments