  Angry Birds Friends brings a competitive edge via Facebook

Anyone who fancies himself or herself as an Angry Birds expert can now put their claims to the test, as Rovio announces a new competitive edge to proceedings.

Angry Birds Friends enables Facebook users to compete against each in weekly tournaments. Power-ups and gold trophies are achieved by beating your social networking buddies. Rovio has also announced that new levels will be added to Angry Birds Friends on a weekly basis.

Rovio made the announcement of Angry Birds Friends with an official video trailer, while the game itself is now available to play as an application through Facebook.

According to Rovio 20 million people already play Angry Birds via Facebook a popularity that has culminated in a theme park opening in Finland on 8 June.

Rovio recently made it possible for websites to embed Angry Birds levels into their sites allowing visitors to try and beat the top score.

However, Angry Birds Friends is the first time gamers will be able to compete directly with one another.

The Angry Birds Friends application for Facebook can be downloaded by clicking here.

Have you played Angry Birds Friends? How are you getting on?