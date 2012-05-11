Facebook trialling 'pay to promote posts' in New Zealand

Facebook users in New Zealand are being given the option of paying to highlight particular wall posts and updates.

Payments of 25p, 50p and even £1.25 have already been paid to the social network via credit card and PayPal. In return Facebook will promote posts by keeping them at the top of news feeds and highlighting them to other Facebook users.

When Facebook users in New Zealand first stumbled across the offer, it was initially thought to be a scam.

However, Facebook has since confirmed that the offer is genuine telling the BBC that it is constantly looking at new features to implement on the site.

"This particular test is simply to gauge people's interest in this method of sharing with their friends."

Though Facebook has emphasised that it is only trialling the "pay to promote post" functionality, the move is sure to anger Facebook users who have already complained about the continually changing platform.

Yet like a bad drug, Facebook has such a grip over society, despite complaints over changes to the social network, the number of users continues to grow with an estimated 900 million worldwide.

Facebook recently announced it was set to have its own App Center, a hub for all Facebook compatible applications.

