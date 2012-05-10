Facebook launches social App Center

Facebook will soon have its own application marketplace enabling users to discover and download apps from one social hub.

The likes of Draw Something, Spotify and Pinterest will all be available from the App Center that itself can be accessed through Facebook’s website or through its iOS and Android app.

Only the cream of the crop will feature in the App Center, with Facebook collating user ratings to determine what applications are listed.

Though Facebook’s App Center will list what applications are available, should you wish to download one to your smartphone you will need to use Apple’s App Store or via Google Play, though the App Center will take you directly to the relevant link.

Each app listed will include a detail page, which must be provided by the developer, including screenshots, how many people are using the app on Facebook, what platform it’s available on and the user rating.

Facebook is expected to roll out its App Center before the end of May.

