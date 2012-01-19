  60+ new Facebook apps hitting your Timeline

The Facebook Open Graph platform is officially open for business, with more than 60 new Timeline-friendly apps being announced by the social network.

Much like the Spotify interactions that we've already seen hitting Zuckerberg's money spinner, the apps will allow you to let your friends know exactly what you're doing and when you're doing it.

The Open Graph platform was announced at last year’s f8 conference and is a tool for letting third party developers share actions in your Timeline, bringing in additional content direct from the web, and web-powered services.

"You can now enhance your Timeline with apps that help you tell your story, whether you love to cook, eat, travel, run, or review movies," said Facebook's Carl Sjogreen.

The full list of apps announced for launch is:

Travel

* Gogobot

* Airbnb

* TripAdvisor

* Wipolo

* Where I’ve Been

Food

* Foodspotting

* Cookpad

* Snooth (wine)

* Urbanspoon

* Yummly

* Foodily

Shopping / Fashion

* Pose

* Pinterest

* Polyvore

* Oodle

* Fab.com

* eBay

* Giftrocket

* Payvment

* Livingsocial

Fitness

* MapMyRun

* Runkeeper

Entertainment

* Rotten Tomatoes

* Dailymotion (French video site)

* Cinemur (French video site)

* Metacafe (videos)

* Ford (game)

* Wooga (Bubble Island, Diamond Dash)

* OMGPOP (Draw My Thing)

* Zynga (Words with Friends, Castleville

Giving

* Causes

* Fundrazr

* Artez.com

Other

* BranchOut (job search)

* Monster (job search)

* Color (photo and video sharing)

* Courserank (education)

* Grockit (education)

* Foursquare (location)

* Goodreads (books)

* Kobo (books)

* StubHub (ticketing)

* Ticketmaster (ticketing)

* Ticketfly (ticketing)

* ScoreBig (ticketing)

* Appsfire (app discovery)

* Artfinder (art)

* Autotrader (cars)

* Digg (social sharing)

Check out Facebook's dedicated page for more information.