Facebook Timeline business cards unveiled by Moo

Social networkers, have you got your Facebook Timeline all set up? Got a picture of you looking all suave and a couple of profound quotes on board? If so, you might want to think about the new Facebook business cards from Moo.com.

The cards, which are designed to "bridge the gap between online and offline" are available now through the printing specialist and you can tailor-make yours to fit in with your level of braggadocio and narcissism. And not all the cards need look the same, you can personalise each one with a different picture and quote from your Facebook data.

"It’s clear that consumer habits of sharing business and personal information are evolving, and the lines between online social networking and offline business networking are not just blurring, but vanishing," said Richard Moross, CEO and founder of Moo.com.

"This integration places Moo and Facebook at the leading edge of this new trend: seamlessly turning your dynamic online presence into a beautifully designed, high quality offline social business card. We're very excited about this new and unique way to share your contact details, and other profile information, with friends in the real world."

The first 200,000 people to sign up for the Facebook cards will get 50 printed free. If you're interested check out Moo.com for more details.