Off your Facebook: Drunks make up 76 per cent of photos on site in UK

Over three quarters of the tagged pictures on Britons' Facebook pages are of drunks, according to a survey carried out by photo book website MyMemory.com. 76 per cent of those polled said that the shots contain one or more people that were under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Almost 2,000 Brits took part in the test, with a majority also admitting that they haven't made such public shows of drunkenness private. Only 12 per cent said that they have made it so that only they could see such tagged photos, whereas 58 per cent revealed that any of their friends and followers could take a gander. 26 per cent even claimed that anybody at all had access to the snaps.

Eight per cent of people even admitted that they had been tagged in photos that could get them in "serious trouble at work".

MyMemory.com is a photo printing site that offers a range of printed products that use customers' photos (tipsy or no), including photo books, calendars, greetings cards and the like. And co-founder Rebecca Huggler doesn't believe that Brits will change their ways, no matter who sees the end results:

"The fact that over three quarters of the average Brits’ Facebook photos are under the influence of alcohol was certainly interesting to find out, particularly when you consider what this says about us as a nation enjoying a drink or two," she commented.

"As the Christmas party season is upon us, there’s sure to be thousands more festive pictures uploaded on to social networking sites everyday; many of which I’m sure will also be fuelled by alcohol."

What we're surprised at, here on Pocket-lint, is that there's anybody posting pics on Facebook of themselves (or of friends) when they're not drunk. I mean, come on, who doesn't enjoy a long cold can of Special Brew at 9am before work. We shertainly do.... Beeaaargh... Hic... We love you... You're our besthest matesh...

Are the majority of your tagged pics on Facebook of you pished? Let us know in the comments below...