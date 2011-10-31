  1. Home
WP7 Facebook app now Mango friendly

Pocket-lint WP7 Facebook app now Mango friendly
Joe Belfiore, the man responsible for the look and feel of Windows Phone 7, has confirmed that the WP7 Facebook app will be getting a Mango update next week (31 October), bringing with it a load of new features.

Confirming the news at Nokia World in London, Belfiore told the crowd in attendance that users will be able to deep link into the app to allow shortcut tiles on the Windows Phone 7 homepage.

That means Messages and News Feeds on the Homepage of the phone. 

Although Belfiore steered clear of giving away too much information, he did confirm that it will be a free update, and works in addition to the imbedded functionality the mobile operating system already offers with Facebook.

Update: The new app has now gone live bringing with it the features described above. The refreshed Facebook app for Windows Phone (version 2.2) features toasts and tile notifications, the ability to pin selected elements of the app, and several other enhancements.

