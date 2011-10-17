  Facebook goes beyond reach of David Cameron's power

Following the recent UK riots, which many thought were spurred on by social media chatter on Facebook and Twitter, Home Secretary Theresa May called a meeting with executives from both social networks.

Many thought that the Government was discussing ways of suspending both Facebook and Twitter. Joanna Shields however, Facebook Europe's vice president, has said that it would never happen.

Shield's was asked at the Wired 2011 conference whether David Cameron could successfully shut down Facebook, replying "I don’t think that’s ever going to happen."

She did explain that the Government had a "very strong" relationship with Facebook, but refused to comment on exactly what influence it had over the social network.

Those who do post information on their Facebook pages connected to illegal actions will likely get caught anyway explained Shields.

Foreign Secretary William Hague has been fairly outspoken about censoring things like Facebook and Twitter. Both act as a public platform and can, as Hague points out, act as a source for good and "freedom of expression on the Internet."

David Cameron had previously said he was looking at "working with the police, the intelligence services and industry to look at whether it would be right to stop people communicating via these websites and services".

Facebook however appears to think otherwise...

What do you think? Should governments have control? Let us know in the comments below ...