Facebook for iPad goes live

After years of telling us the browser was the best way to experience Facebook, the social network has launched the Facebook for iPad app allowing Facebook fans to update their status, and a stack of other things, from the Apple tablet.

"The new Facebook for iPad offers people a native tablet application experience, giving people access to their favourite features in an interface designed to maximise the full capabilities of the iPad," Facebook told Pocket-lint.

Facebook for iPad gives people the ability to scroll through their Newsfeed, check out friends’ latest updates, view photos, watch and record HD videos, and probably the most scary of them all - see where their friends are around the world via the Nearby tab.

Users will also be able to chat with friends via Facebook chat, however they won’t be able to use Skype for video calling.

The free download from the app store is available now.