Vevo brings music videos to your Facebook Timeline

Vevo, the popular online music video service, has announced integration into Facebook along with the music streaming service Spotify.

Announced as "coming soon", Vevo already lets you sign into its website using your Facebook account, allowing Facebook Comments, with the option to post that comment to your existing Facebook page.

Vevo also currently offers the option to manually share a video, posting a link through to Facebook, rather than integrating the video itself.

The new integration - coming soon - details that you’ll be able to connect the music video service and social network, so that the videos you watch on the site will be automatically featured in your Facebook Timeline.

Frightening as that might sound, you will of course have to grant permission, so if you find yourself watching The Saturdays repeatedly, your perversion won’t then be broadcast to all your Facebook friends. Unless you want it to, of course.

Vevo details that all you have to do is head over to its website at vevo.com and login with Facebook, before setting-up permissions and if you don't want to tell the world what you are watching, you can disable it.

With friends' videos also being featured on Facebook, you’ll be able to quickly and easily see what they’ve been watching and discover more new music.

The novelty here seems to lie in the automation of the process, as YouTube offers video sharing that plays directly from your Facebook Timeline already - including those videos from Vevo themselves. It's not clear if this integration also applies to Vevo's mobile apps.

Rio Caraeff, president and CEO of Vevo commented "A deeper integration with Facebook will help Vevo grow its scale and reach to new heights, while better targeting our connected, socially-savvy audience. As the only music video partner announced today, Vevo has a unique opportunity to work with the world’s leading social networking platform and build a true music video experience that is more expressive for the fan."

The changes come as Facebook have announced a range of changes to the social network, including a new design.

The new Vevo integration is said to be coming in the next few days.