Facebook Music service with Spotify set to go live at F8

Facebook's F8 conference kicks off in San Francisco in a number of hours and all of Zuck's dirty little secrets will be revealed. But the rumour mill thinks that it's got the main agenda sussed already - that Facebook will be announcing a music platform, one possibly powered by Spotify.

There are many clues out there - the biggest being that Ji Lee, a Facebook creative director tweeted:

The "Listen with your friend" feature in ticker is blowing my mind. Listen to what your friends are listening. LIVE.

Yeah, that's not so much a clue - rather an out and out confession. The tweet has since been deleted, but there's still a post on Lee's Facebook page reading:

Ji Lee is listening to Black & Blue by Mike Snow and feeling happy it’s another beautiful sunny day in California.

Add to that the fact that the Spotify sharing tools on the desktop client have also received an update, with track sharing much easier now, and Facebook more prominent and it's all but confirmed right?

Need more evidence? Then how's about the fact that Daniel Ek, co-founder of Spotify, is due to be part of a panel discussion scheduled right at the beginning of F8, one entitled "The Future of Digital Music" where the topic is: "The music landscape is evolving with new channels and innovative social experiences. Leaders in the industry will describe where things are headed."

Hmmmm, headed to a Facebook Music dashboard with Spotify integration we think - a service first touted back in June.

The "listen with your friends" element that Lee tweeted about has definitely raised the interest levels though. Could Zuckerberg, Ek and possibly even Sean Parker (former Napster king, Facebook advisor and Spotify board member) be on hand to announce a real-time listening experience?

All will be revealed at F8, which kicks off at 6pm UK time. Be sure to check back on Pocket-lint then for all the official details.