Facebook brings newspaper approach to your news feed

Facebook is getting minor revamps by the day it seems. First there was the revelation that Twitter updating from within the social network is on its way, then there were the murmurs of new buttons to launch at F8 developer conference.

And now Facebook has announced some tweaking for your news feed, taking a newspaper-like approach to top stories.

The design change is intended to benefit those Facebookers who don't view the site every minute of the day, who take a more casual approach to monitoring their friends' activities.

"News Feed will act more like your own personal newspaper," said Mark Tonkelowitz, an engineering manager at Facebook.

"You won't have to worry about missing important stuff. All your news will be in a single stream with the most interesting stories featured at the top.

"If you haven't visited Facebook for a while, the first things you'll see are top photos and statuses posted while you've been away. They're marked with an easy-to-spot blue corner."

There's also a new Ticker feature that integrates with your news feed for real-time reaction. "Ticker shows you the same stuff you were already seeing on Facebook, but it brings your conversations to life by displaying updates instantaneously," said Tonkelowitz.

"Now when a friend comments, asks a question or shares something like a check in, you'll be able to join the conversation right away."