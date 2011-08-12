  Games arrive in Google+ to take on Facebook

Google has announced that Games have been added to its social network, Google+ - in a move that is sure to unsettle the Facebook casual gaming apple-cart.

Back in June, Pocket-lint reported on a job listing from Mountain View regarding "Google'’s gaming platform". At the time, we speculated that this could possibly be an Android-based portfolio - but this was in the days before Google+ launched and gobbled up 25 million users in the space of a few weeks.

It soon became clear, because Google didn't do a great job hiding the clues within its new social network, that the gaming platform would be a Google+ one and now, just 44 days after the Circling, Hanging Out and Huddling became cool - games for Google+ has officially arrived.

The initial offering is just 16 games, but there are some pretty huge titles (in terms of casual gaming, at least) available from launch including Angry Birds, Bejeweled Blitz, and Zynga Poker.

"Today we’re adding games to Google+," said Vic Gundotra, Google's SVP of engineering. "With the Google+ project, we want to bring the nuance and richness of real-life sharing to the web. But sharing is about more than just conversations.

"The experiences we have together are just as important to our relationships. We want to make playing games online just as fun, and just as meaningful, as playing in real life.



"That means giving you control over when you see games, how you play them and with whom you share your experiences. Games in Google+ are there when you want them and gone when you don’t."

Google Games is rolling out gradually for Google+. It's not showing in our stream yet (no button next to the Circles one yet), but should be "fully available to everyone in Google+ soon".

