  Facebook pwns your info as Chrome Friend Exporter blocked

The love/hate relationship between Facebook and its millions of users continues as Facebook is found to be blocking the Facebook Friend Exporter Chrome extension; which has grown substantially due to the recent launch of Google+.

The Chrome extension allows you to collect all the information connected with your Facebook friends and import it wherever you see fit, however Facebook has apparently started to implement changes which will break the extension.

The heart of this matter, however, is the question of who owns your Facebook data, with Mohamed Mansour (designer of the Chrome extension) stating that: "Get *your* data contact out of Facebook, whether they want you to or not. You gave them your friends and allowed them to store that data, and you have right to take it back out! Facebook doesn’t own my friends."

Although Facebook may not own your friends, it owns all the data posted about them and it doesn't take a great deal of empathy to see why the social networking behemoth would not be that keen to let users export data to the newly arrived rival Google+ - especially after an earlier spat between the two in 2010.

Facebook does allow you to export data by what it sees as legitimate means - not the unauthorised Facebook Friend Exporter - the info-chunk you'll end up with is not terribly user-friendly and so is of limited use when importing elsewhere.

