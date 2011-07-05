  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook pwns your info as Chrome Friend Exporter blocked

|
  Facebook pwns your info as Chrome Friend Exporter blocked
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

The love/hate relationship between Facebook and its millions of users continues as Facebook is found to be blocking the Facebook Friend Exporter Chrome extension; which has grown substantially due to the recent launch of Google+.

The Chrome extension allows you to collect all the information connected with your Facebook friends and import it wherever you see fit, however Facebook has apparently started to implement changes which will break the extension.

The heart of this matter, however, is the question of who owns your Facebook data, with Mohamed Mansour (designer of the Chrome extension) stating that: "Get *your* data contact out of Facebook, whether they want you to or not. You gave them your friends and allowed them to store that data, and you have right to take it back out! Facebook doesn’t own my friends."

Although Facebook may not own your friends, it owns all the data posted about them and it doesn't take a great deal of empathy to see why the social networking behemoth would not be that keen to let users export data to the newly arrived rival Google+ - especially after an earlier spat between the two in 2010.

Facebook does allow you to export data by what it sees as legitimate means - not the unauthorised Facebook Friend Exporter - the info-chunk you'll end up with is not terribly user-friendly and so is of limited use when importing elsewhere.

Still in love with Facebook, or are you looking for an alternative? Let us know in the comments below.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Google's Gboard keyboard now offers Morse code input because why not
  2. It's coming home (later): Best England World Cup memes tearing up the internet
  3. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018: Prime Day is next week!
  4. PUBG Mobile beta app for Android lets you test new features first
  5. Snapchat launches Lens Explore so you can find new lenses to try
  1. What is Jamf Now and how does it help you manage your Apple devices at work?
  2. Here's how to get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
  3. How to burn videos to DVD easily with Wondershare DVD Creator
  4. Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
  5. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
Comments