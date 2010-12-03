Monty Python game heading for Facebook
The first Monty Phython game for 13 years is being released early next year - on Facebook.
The Ministry of Silly Games is an "innovative new social game", which takes place in a virtual Python world and includes mini games such as Camelot Smashalot, Gumby Flower Arranging and King Arthur's Knight Fight.
"The Ministry of Silly Games brings Monty Python characters and scenes to life like never before", said Terry Jones.
"For years, people have wondered what it would be like to catapult livestock at French fortresses, or play Russian Roulette with an Upper Class Twit. Well now they finally can, thanks to The Ministry of Silly Games".
"I guess my visuals have always been a bit videogamey", added Terry Gilliam. "So it’s brilliant seeing them actually in games at last".
"The Ministry of Silly Games looks like what was inside my head when I was creating all that iconic imagery. I know the game will prove massively popular when it launches".
The game will be powered by Zattikka and the official launch is planned for early 2011. If you can't wait that long, then sign up for the public beta over at ministryofsillygames.com.
