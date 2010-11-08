Rockmelt offers socially connected browsing for the Facebook generation

After 2 years of development the social-network based browser, RockMelt, has landed in private beta mode.

The browser, which is based on the open source Chromium platform (of which Google's Chrome is built), is aimed squarely at web users who spend a lot of their online time connecting with their various networks.

There's heavy Facebook, Twitter and RSS integration, with one click sharing and live chat options presented to you all within the browser.

And, because it's a cloud-supported browser, that requires a log in, you can get your own personal RockMelt set up wherever you go.

"After two years of work, RockMelt is still a baby", read the official blog post announcing its arrival.

"It’s our baby and we’re proud of it, but we’re most excited about what it will grow into. We’ve just scratched the surface of what we want to do.

"RockMelt does more than just navigate Web pages. It makes it easy for you to do the things you do every single day on the Web: share and keep up with your friends, stay up-to-date on news and information, and search. And of course, RockMelt is fast, secure, and stable because it’s built on Chromium".

You can request an invitation to join the beta period of RockMelt by signing up via Facebook Connect.