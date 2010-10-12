Facebook draws for Pictionary's 25th anniversary

Mattel has announced a new Pictionary Facebook app for UK users, in order to celebrate the doodling-game's 25th anniversary.

According to Mattel the app "provides fans of the well-loved game, featuring crazy sketches and quick guesses, with an exciting new way to connect with friends and play the game wherever they are".

This digital version of the popular game is a multiplayer fun-fest (really) with each player taking a turn at drawing their clue against the clock.

In the original game you need at least four people to make up teams. The Facebook version overcomes this problems by giving you points when your opponents guess your drawings, with your opponents also scoring points for guessing correctly.

The app is available now, and is free.