  Facebook to let you download your Facebook data

Acknowledging one of Facebook's biggest problems, controlling your data and privacy, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook has moved, yet again, to stem any fears Facebook users have over data and how Facebook handles it.

"The biggest problem in social networking is helping you easily interact with your friends and share information in lots of different contexts", Zuckerberg says in a blog post on the Facebook blog, following an event at the company's head quarters in California.

"First, we've built an easy way to quickly download to your computer everything you've ever posted on Facebook and all your correspondences with friends: your messages, Wall posts, photos, status updates and profile information".

Users will now be able to click a link and easily get a copy of all of it in a single download.

"To protect your information, this feature is only available after confirming your password and answering appropriate security questions. We'll begin rolling out this feature to people later today, and you'll find it under your account settings", confirms the CEO.

The second move is a new dashboard to give you visibility into how applications use your data to personalise your experience.

"As this rolls out, in your Facebook privacy settings, you will have a single view of all the applications you've authorized and what data they use. You can also see in detail when they last accessed your data. You can change the settings for an application to make less information available to it, or you can even remove it completely".

Downloading your information isn't just the only thing Facebook announced on Wednesday. It has also relaunched its Facebook Groups; now letting you control what you share.