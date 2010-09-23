INQ is working with Facebook, but so is everyone else

Is there a Facebook phone in the works? There isn't, according to Facebook, however that's not because it isn't working with phone companies like INQ, but because rather than one dedicated phone that is created and powered by Facebook we all have Facebook phones already.

Yep, look at your iPhone, your HTC Desire, your INQ 1, your Sony Ericsson, your Samsung, Nokia or your LG and you've no doubt got that small "F" icon sitting pretty in your menu grid.

Guess what, you've already got a Facebook phone.

"Facebook is not building a phone", Facebook confirmed in a statement issued to Pocket-lint. "Our approach has always been to make all phones and apps more social, not build a phone".

"Our view is that almost all experiences would be better if they were social, so integrating deeply into existing platforms and operating systems is a good way to enable this. For an example, check out Connect for iPhone and the integration we have with contact syncing through our iPhone app".

Citing INQ as an example, who are rumoured to be launching two new phones in Europe powered by Android in the first half of 2011, Facebook confirms that it is working with the company but that a phone has already been out for a couple of years:

"Another example is the INQ1 phone with Facebook integration (the first so-called “Facebook Phone”). The people mentioned in the story are working on these projects".

So why the excitement? According to Facebook it is because of certain people wanting something that is "Facebook":

"The bottom line is that whenever we work on a deep integration, people want to call it a "Facebook Phone" (even internally) because that's such an attractive soundbite, but our real strategy is to make everything social and not build one phone or integration".

Oh, and based on the company's statement they are working on a Facebook browser, Facebook laptop, and Facebook tablet too:

"Current projects include everything from an HTML5 version of the site to apps on major platforms to full Connect support with SDKs to deeper integrations with some manufacturers".

