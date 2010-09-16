  1. Home
Facebook the Movie trailer debuts on MySpace

Irony is sweet. Unless it's part of the Alanis Morissette song Ironic, which doesn't feature a single example of irony in its lyrics. Which is, in itself, ironic. Aaaargh...

Sony Pictures, though, is treading a fine line along the irony tightrope by premiering its cunning interactive trailer for David Fincher's upcoming Mark Zuckerberg biopic, The Social Network - the story of how Facebook was created and took over the world - on MySpace.

And, for a grand finale, the interactive trailer itself presents viewers with multiple facts about just how great Facebook actually is, and how much better than its competition it has become.

The Pocket-lint team particularly likes the stat, "There are over 500 million active users of Facebook. Are you one of them?" So, not only is it boasting, it's also recruiting. Priceless.

The Social Network will be in cinemas in the US from 24 September, and the UK from 15 October.

MySpace the Movie will probably end up going straight to DVD - nope, scratch that - straight to VHS.

You can check out the interactive trailer for yourself above.

Looking forward to The Social Network? Let us know in the comments below...

