Facebook closes Lite site
In September 2009, Facebook rolled out a Lite edition of its site, with much fanfare. The idea was to present a stripped-down experience for those who were suffering on slow or unreliable web connections.
But just 8 months later, the site has been shut down, with Facebook posting an update on its own fan page saying: "Thanks to everyone who tried out Facebook Lite. We're no longer supporting it, but learned a lot from the test of a slimmed-down site".
Many are speculating for the reasoning behind the move. Some suggest that it's because the Lite version stripped out all the functionality that Facebook used to make money. Others think that it's because Facebook's improved the performance of its main site to such an extent that a Lite version became unnecessary.
Either way, if you were a fan of Lite and you try to visit it now, you'll just be redirected to the front page.
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
- Best Web Hosting Services 2018: 10 of the best cloud, VPS and web hosting providers
Comments