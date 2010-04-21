  Facebook closes Lite site

In September 2009, Facebook rolled out a Lite edition of its site, with much fanfare. The idea was to present a stripped-down experience for those who were suffering on slow or unreliable web connections.

But just 8 months later, the site has been shut down, with Facebook posting an update on its own fan page saying: "Thanks to everyone who tried out Facebook Lite. We're no longer supporting it, but learned a lot from the test of a slimmed-down site".

Many are speculating for the reasoning behind the move. Some suggest that it's because the Lite version stripped out all the functionality that Facebook used to make money. Others think that it's because Facebook's improved the performance of its main site to such an extent that a Lite version became unnecessary.

Either way, if you were a fan of Lite and you try to visit it now, you'll just be redirected to the front page.