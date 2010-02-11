  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook Chat heads to desktop IM

|
  Facebook Chat heads to desktop IM
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know
Android 9 Pie: Release date, features, and everything you need to know

While we had some inkling this was coming, Facebook has now announced that Facebook Chat can be integrated into desktop instant messaging clients, another move towards taking the functionality of the social networking site away from the main site.

"By integrating Facebook Chat with your preferred instant messenger, you'll never miss a message when you have to navigate away from Facebook and you'll be in control of how and where you chat with your Facebook friends", says Facebook.

"Simply connect your Facebook account with the instant messaging client of your choice and start chatting. You will not need to stay logged in to Facebook.com to continue to access your Facebook friends".

The integration can work with all Facebook buddies, or users can set it up via Facebook Friend Lists to just select certain people they'd like to live chat with.

If you have an AOL Instant Messenger account, the latest version of AIM incorporates Facebook Chat whilst other instant messaging clients that use Jabber, an open messaging protocol, such as iChat, Pidgin, Adium and Miranda will also be able to support it.

PopularIn Apps
What's new in the redesigned Google Chrome?
Instagram's next standalone app? IG Shopping, apparently
Philips Hue confirms it will support Siri Shortcuts later this year
Are Twitter replies about to become more like Facebook comments?
aptX Adaptive is the wireless audio tech that should make everything sound better
Save £20 on full Amazon Prime membership - offer ends tomorrow!
Comments