  AIM integrates Facebook Chat

AOL appears to be testing the addition of Facebook Chat support to its instant messaging client. The company is offering preview builds that have the support in, but a full announcement hasn't happened yet.

While we wait for that, AOL Mail has integrated support for the company's Lifestream product - an offering that pulls in updates from your friends on various social media sites and displays them in a handy list. It's available as a plugin that can be activated.

Of course, the timing of the release isn't great - the news has been swamped with everyone's opinions on Google's attempt to do exactly the same thing in its Gmail webmail offering, despite AOL Mail having a greater number of users according to Comscore.