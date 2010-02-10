AIM integrates Facebook Chat
|
AOL appears to be testing the addition of Facebook Chat support to its instant messaging client. The company is offering preview builds that have the support in, but a full announcement hasn't happened yet.
While we wait for that, AOL Mail has integrated support for the company's Lifestream product - an offering that pulls in updates from your friends on various social media sites and displays them in a handy list. It's available as a plugin that can be activated.
Of course, the timing of the release isn't great - the news has been swamped with everyone's opinions on Google's attempt to do exactly the same thing in its Gmail webmail offering, despite AOL Mail having a greater number of users according to Comscore.
