Facebook reveals 2009 Memology
"In the tradition of year-end lists, we're introducing Facebook Memology", says the social networking site in a blog post. "'Memology' refers to the study of how 'memes', or new ideas and trends, are spreading on Facebook".
For this year's list, the Facebook Data Team has mapped the top trending words and phrases in the status updates of American users for 2009.
In the United States alone, people on Facebook are "sharing hundreds of millions of words every day", and Facebook - as always of late competing with Twitter - says it offers a "unique barometer into the issues, world events and thoughts that are connecting people".
The results are interesting reading, with a list of the top 15 explored in detail on the Facebook blog post.
It seems that unlike the similar Twitter trending lists released previously, the Facebook list is less news- and current affairs-themed, offering more domestic trending words with "family" and "yard" both appearing in the top 15.
The top three come in with "Facebook applications" (such as Farmville which was the most talked about app), "FML", online slang meaning eff my life, followed by "swine flu". "Twitter", incidentally came in at number 10.
- What is Bitcoin? Everything you need to know about the infamous cryptocurrency
- Instagram data portability tool will let you download a copy of your data
- Zuckerberg goes to DC: 9 ridiculous moments from the hearings
- Snap Spectacles 2.0: New pair of Spectacles pop up in FCC filing
- Mark Zuckerberg dodges monopoly questions, suggests Facebook won't always be free
- What is HQ Trivia and how to play?
- Deezer arrives on Google Home, control your music with Google Assistant
- How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
- Facebook sends warning message to users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Facebook Messenger will add ‘unsend’ feature since it deleted Zuckerberg’s messages
Comments