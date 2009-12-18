Web 2.0 Suicide Machine launches
A website has launched which lets you "reclaim your life" by deleting your MySpace, Facebook and LinkedIn profile. Best of all, it rips the accounts apart bit-by-bit and you get to watch it.
All you have to do is put in your login details and password, and a script will open up a Firefox browser and automatically click through the process of deleting your profile pic, removing your connections to all your friends, and posting a final "last words" before removing your account once and for all.
So if you're feeling the pressure of getting poked just that little too much and want to end it all - virtually, of course - then head over to The Web 2.0 Suicide Machine and enjoy an hour or so of watching dialog boxes being clicked.
Just don't come crying to us when you change your mind and want it all back. Oh, and for that matter we'd never recommend giving your passwords out, so it's all at your own risk. Think carefully about giving some random website your details.
