  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook adds anniversary reminders

|
  Facebook adds anniversary reminders

Facebook has added an extra feature for those of you marked as "In a relationship". All the single ladies (and gentlemen), click away -  Facebook can now remind you of your anniversary.

In your profile, if you click the edit button and scroll down to your relationship status, you should now see a box titled "Anniversary" where you can fill in the month, day and year that the stars collided, the moon shone bright and a little bit of magic happened.

Once added, your anniversary date will show up on your profile as well as the profile of your significant other. You'll get a little reminder too, as the date approaches. Just in case you forgot to book that special fish restaurant.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
  2. The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
  3. Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
  4. Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
  5. Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
  1. Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
  2. What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
  3. 28 tech brands that spectacularly went bust or disappeared from existence
  4. Best tech easter eggs: Hidden features in Snapchat, Facebook, and more
  5. Apple Animoji: How to use those new animated emoji for iPhone X

Comments