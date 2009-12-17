Facebook adds anniversary reminders
|
Facebook has added an extra feature for those of you marked as "In a relationship". All the single ladies (and gentlemen), click away - Facebook can now remind you of your anniversary.
In your profile, if you click the edit button and scroll down to your relationship status, you should now see a box titled "Anniversary" where you can fill in the month, day and year that the stars collided, the moon shone bright and a little bit of magic happened.
Once added, your anniversary date will show up on your profile as well as the profile of your significant other. You'll get a little reminder too, as the date approaches. Just in case you forgot to book that special fish restaurant.
PopularIn Apps
- What is Spotify Connect and how does it work?
- The BBC's latest app enables kids to get creative with CBBC shows and characters
- Facebook scandal: Anybody could have had their profile scraped. And yes, that means you
- Protect your data: How to remove multiple apps at once on Facebook
- Snapchat rolls out group video chat and @ mentions (about time, too)
- Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
- What is Amazon Music Unlimited and how does it work?
- 28 tech brands that spectacularly went bust or disappeared from existence
- Best tech easter eggs: Hidden features in Snapchat, Facebook, and more
- Apple Animoji: How to use those new animated emoji for iPhone X
Comments