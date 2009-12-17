  Facebook adds anniversary reminders

Facebook has added an extra feature for those of you marked as "In a relationship". All the single ladies (and gentlemen), click away - Facebook can now remind you of your anniversary.

In your profile, if you click the edit button and scroll down to your relationship status, you should now see a box titled "Anniversary" where you can fill in the month, day and year that the stars collided, the moon shone bright and a little bit of magic happened.

Once added, your anniversary date will show up on your profile as well as the profile of your significant other. You'll get a little reminder too, as the date approaches. Just in case you forgot to book that special fish restaurant.