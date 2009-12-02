  Facebook to remove regional networks

Facebook has announced it is to overhaul one major feature of the social networking site with the removal of regional settings, as the site's user figures have soared over the 350 million mark - 50 million up from September.



In an open letter on the Facebook blog, Mark Zuckerberg states that as some country networks, such as China or India, include millions of people, it's no longer a viable way to select how a user wants to share info.



"As Facebook has grown, some of these regional networks now have millions of members and we've concluded that this is no longer the best way for you to control your privacy".



The changes will mean each user will have the ability to control who sees each individual piece of content that's created or uploaded.



"The plan we've come up with is to remove regional networks completely and create a simpler model for privacy control where you can set content to be available to only your friends, friends of your friends, or everyone".



The changes will take place over the next couple of weeks, with users due to be prompted to review and update their privacy settings as they log in.