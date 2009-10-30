  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Facebook app news

Facebook awarded $711 million from spammer

|
  Facebook awarded $711 million from spammer

It's been revealed how much money Facebook has been awarded in damages over a recent anti-spam case against internet "marketer" Sanford - or as he's known Spamford - Wallace.

Facebook filed the anti-spamming case in February after Wallace accessed people's Facebook accounts and sent phony mail and posts.

The Californian court awarded the social networking website $711.2 million in damages. This follows an $870 million award Facebook won in November 2008 against a different spammer.

It seems Wallace has not learnt from past mistakes - Wallace was ordered to pay MySpace $230 million in damages back in May 2008.

"While we don't expect to receive the vast majority of the award, we hope that this will act as a continued deterrent", Facebook said.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Walmart's Jetblack shopping service launches with built-in AI assistant
  2. How to get round the Instapaper outage in Europe and read your saved articles
  3. Google's Neighbourly app lets out-of-towners ask residents for tips
  4. Wondershare Dr Fone - Unlock: How to bypass your Samsung or LG Android phone's lock screen to restore access to your phone
  5. Messages in iCloud explained: How it works and how to turn it on
  1. See the Lego set you're about to buy in AR on the Argos shopping app
  2. How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it
  3. How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices
  4. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  5. Amazon Music app for iOS and Android now has hands-free Alexa voice control
Comments