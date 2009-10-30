It's been revealed how much money Facebook has been awarded in damages over a recent anti-spam case against internet "marketer" Sanford - or as he's known Spamford - Wallace.
Facebook filed the anti-spamming case in February after Wallace accessed people's Facebook accounts and sent phony mail and posts.
The Californian court awarded the social networking website $711.2 million in damages. This follows an $870 million award Facebook won in November 2008 against a different spammer.
It seems Wallace has not learnt from past mistakes - Wallace was ordered to pay MySpace $230 million in damages back in May 2008.
"While we don't expect to receive the vast majority of the award, we hope that this will act as a continued deterrent", Facebook said.
Facebook awarded $711 million from spammer
