  Facebook awarded $711 million from spammer

It's been revealed how much money Facebook has been awarded in damages over a recent anti-spam case against internet "marketer" Sanford - or as he's known Spamford - Wallace.



Facebook filed the anti-spamming case in February after Wallace accessed people's Facebook accounts and sent phony mail and posts.



The Californian court awarded the social networking website $711.2 million in damages. This follows an $870 million award Facebook won in November 2008 against a different spammer.



It seems Wallace has not learnt from past mistakes - Wallace was ordered to pay MySpace $230 million in damages back in May 2008.



"While we don't expect to receive the vast majority of the award, we hope that this will act as a continued deterrent", Facebook said.