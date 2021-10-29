Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best TV Streaming Service 2021 and how to vote

Features editor
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - The EE Pocket-lint Awards celebrate the best devices across 20 main categories, with each category offering six nominations. All the nominees are products, devices or services that have been used in full, or reviewed in full by the Pocket-lint team over the last 12 months.

The Best Streaming Service category looks at the best entertainment streaming services, the content they offer and the interfaces they offer it up on.

The Shortlist nominations for the Best TV Streaming Service 2021 are:

You can click on each of the products above to read our features on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.  

Voting in the 18th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great streaming services above you think should win the Best Streaming Service award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 19 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best TV Streaming Service 2021 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced in a video event, revealed on Tuesday 9 November 2021 at 15:00 (GMT). You can tune in to watch right here or view on our YouTube channel. Voting closes at 23:59 (GMT) on 1 November 2021.

Now why not check out the nominations in other categories to have your say: 

On The Go

At Home

Entertainment 

Fitness and Lifestyle 

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Originally published on 29 October 2021.
