(Pocket-lint) - The EE Pocket-lint Awards celebrate the best devices across 20 main categories, with each category offering six nominations. All the nominees are products, devices or services that have been used in full, or reviewed in full by the Pocket-lint team over the last 12 months.

The Best Streaming Service category looks at the best entertainment streaming services, the content they offer and the interfaces they offer it up on.

The Shortlist nominations for the Best TV Streaming Service 2021 are:

You can click on each of the products above to read our features on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Stack up rewards and benefits on all your existing cards with this Curve Mastercard By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 27 October 2021 This brilliant system will save you time and effort every time you pay.

Voting in the 18th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great streaming services above you think should win the Best Streaming Service award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 19 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best TV Streaming Service 2021 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced in a video event, revealed on Tuesday 9 November 2021 at 15:00 (GMT). You can tune in to watch right here or view on our YouTube channel. Voting closes at 23:59 (GMT) on 1 November 2021.

Now why not check out the nominations in other categories to have your say:

On The Go

At Home

Entertainment

Fitness and Lifestyle