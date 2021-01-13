(Pocket-lint) - The BBC's upcoming series The Green Planet will have an associated AR app co-developed by Kew Gardens and EE.

The series - now slated for 2022 - is produced by the BBC's renowned Natural History Unit and, of course, it is narrated by Sir David Attenborough. It's Planet Earth from the perspective of plants.

The Beeb says The Green Planet will be "the first immersive portrayal of an unseen, inter-connected world, full of remarkable new behaviour, emotional stories and surprising heroes in the plant world."

The AR experience will use holographic video to explore the world from the fascinating perspective of plants and let users discover more about the interconnectivity of life on Earth, according to the consortium behind the app.

EE is set to use the app to showcase something called Mobile Edge Computing and how it can work across its 5G network. This means that large groups of people will be able to access the experience through high-resolution holographic video at the same time in specific locations - and Kew Royal Botanic Gardens is involved in this as a named location this will be in action. Presumably, others will follow.

The app will apparently include scientifically accurate digital botanical imagery. People will be able to use their phones and devices to nurture rare and exotic plants, observe their behaviours and watch in seconds as they grow in urban backdrops while seeing the animals that live among them.

The full list of organisations involved are BBC Studios, Kew Royal Botanic Gardens, Talesmith, Dimension Studios and Factory 42. The project is also backed by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Writing by Dan Grabham.