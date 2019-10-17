The 16th annual Pocket-lint Awards are nearly upon us, which means in just a few weeks we will be celebrating the best devices across a number of categories including best game, best laptop and best camera.

There are 19 main categories this year, with a newbie joining the party in the form of Best Security Camera. As usual, we have been, and will be continuing, to give you a rundown of each category's nominees and what kind of products are considered for each category.

Here we are focusing on the nominees for Best Streaming Device 2019, which looks at the best entertainment streaming devices to access all the best content on.

The Short List nominations for the Best Streaming Device 2019 are:

You can click on each of the products above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated.

Voting in the 16th annual EE Pocket-lint Awards is now open, so you can let us know which one of the great streaming services above you think should win the Best Streaming Device award for this year and give us your verdict on all, or some, of the other tech across the 18 categories.

To vote for your favourite, head to our Best Streaming Device 2019 voting page and score the products you think should win, enter your email address, and hit the submit button.

Winners will be announced at the exclusive event in London on 14 November in association with EE. Voting closes on 3 November.

