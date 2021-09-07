Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Hulu announces a $1 monthly increase on both streaming plans, Live TV pricing remains the same

(Pocket-lint) - Hulu today announced a $1 price hike on the company’s two video on demand (VOD) plans: Hulu (ad-supported), previously $5.99 per month and Hulu (No ads), which prior to today cost $11.99 per month. The new pricing, $6.99 and $12.99 per month, brings the ad-free plan to just one dollar less than Disney’s heavily promoted three-way bundle, which offers Hulu (ad-supported) with Disney+ and ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month altogether. 

Disney’s CEO Bob Iger explained in a conference call last month to investors that the company hopes to convert as many subscribers as possible over to The Disney Bundle rather than having them stick with an individual subscription, saying that "the churn rates on the bundle are even lower" as compared to a one-off subscription. 

Hulu’s Live TV plans remain the same at $64.99 per month with ads or $70.99 per month without, perhaps another deliberate ploy to get more users to switch their current service for a beefier, more expensive bundle offering. 

The price increases will take into effect one month from today, starting on 8 October, 2021. 

Ultimately, these upticks in price aren’t new from Disney. In the last few months, Disney has raised the cost of its own Disney+ service from $6.99 per month to $7.99 per month, and ESPN+ from $5.99 per month to $6.99 per month. 

Writing by Alex Allegro. Originally published on 7 September 2021.
