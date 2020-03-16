O2 has signed an exclusive agreement with Disney to be the only mobile operator to offer free Disney+ membership to customers.

All new and upgrading pay monthly O2 customers will get six-months worth of Disney+ for free, to stream through any supported platform - not just phones and tablets.

Existing customers not yet ready to upgrade can effectively get Disney+ for a cut price deal of £3.99 per month, with £2 of the £5.99 monthly fee refunded to their pay monthly O2 bill.

You can find out more about the offer on O2's dedicated webpage here. Sign-ups will be available from Disney+'s UK launch on 24 March.

"We’re delighted to be working with Disney to bring these incredible shows and movies to our customers," said O2's CEO, Mark Evans.

It's worth noting that, while the offer is exclusive and O2 is Disney's mobile partner for the service, you will still be able to watch Disney+ programming on multiple devices, no matter your network.

The home of The Mandalorian, Disney classics, Star Wars in 4K HDR and much more will be available across iOS, Android, smart TVs, set-top-boxes, games consoles and other connected devices.

It all kicks off on 24 March in the UK and Central Europe. You can find out more about it in our in-depth guide right here: Everything you need to know about Disney+.