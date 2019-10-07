How to download Hulu shows and movies to watch offline

For the first time, Hulu is allowing its US users to download shows and movies for offline viewing. But there are a couple caveats.

With offline downloads, Hulu is letting paid subscribers save content to watch later when they're disconnected from Wi-Fi or cell service. The new feature brings Hulu in line with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, both of which have offered offline downloads for some time.

Hulu said “thousands” of TV shows and movies will be eligible to be downloaded, but you can’t download everything that’s on the service. At launch, all of Hulu’s original hits, including The Handmaid’s Tale, are eligible for offline downloading.

Offline downloads are exclusive to paid subscribers of Hulu’s No Ads plan. This plan costs $11.99 per month, whereas the service’s base plan is $5.99 per month. Hulu’s business model here, clearly, is to encourage signups to its more expensive, ad-free subscription tier.

You can download up to 25 titles across five different devices. You will have up to 30 days to watch the downloaded content, too. For watched content, the download will expire two days after starting playback. When it expires, you can renew it, if the content is still available.

To find TV shows and movies that allow offline downloading, tap the new downloads icon in the menubar of the Hulu mobile app and pick “see what’s downloadable". You’ll also see a download icon appear in search results for content that supports offline viewing.

The offline downloads feature is now available in the Hulu app for iOS and iPadOS in the US. Hulu for Android will follow “soon".

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".