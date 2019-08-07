Disney has finally confirmed how much its upcoming streaming service, Disney+, will cost every month if subscribers get the bundle package.

In April, Disney announced it would offer all its subscription services - including Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu - as part of a bundle package from 12 November 2019. Now, the company is revealing pricing for that bundle. For all three streaming services, subscribers will pay just $12.99 a month. CEO Bob Iger made the pricing official during the company’s investor call on Tuesday.

At $12.99, the bundle is either the same as or cheaper than its biggest rivals, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and HBO Now. Keep in mind Hulu is currently available for $5.99 a month with ads, while ESPN+ costs $4.99 a month. Check out the links below to learn more about each:

We still have some unanswered questions about Disney+, including where it'll be available at launch. The bundle, for instance, is tricky, because it includes ESPN+, which is bound to be hampered by regional licensing problems. Iger told investors that Disney doesn’t have “anything to announce right now in terms of markets", though he still had a lot to say about Disney+ as a whole.

He described the upcoming streaming service as “the most important product" Disney has launched in his tenure, and said it will most likely be available through “Amazon, Apple, and other distributors".

The executive added: “We feel it’s important for us to achieve scale quickly".