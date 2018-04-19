You can now play Star Wars Holochess with Apple ARKit anywhere for free

Disney has added a whole game mode to its Star Wars: Jedi Challenges iOS 11 application that enables you to play multiple rounds of Star Wars Holochess on any surface you like.

Originally, Jedi Challenges was a dedicated app for use with Lenovo's Jedi Challenges headset and lightsaber accessory set - which will still set you back around £200. However, the new game mode utilises Apple's ARKit and can therefore be played without anything other than an iPhone or iPad.

It is available on the homescreen of the app. Just tap on the button and the game starts by asking you to place the Holochess board. Once placed, you see several "nodes" to choose from, which present different rounds of the game.

In each, you must move your chosen beast to a position on the board, while the AI does the opposite. When near each other they can fight and the winner is the one who's beast has vanquished their opponent's.

We found that you require a fairly large area to play as you will likely need to move around the board to see squares to move pieces to.

The Star Wars: Jedi Challenges app will still attempt to get you to shell out for the whole kit and caboodle, but at least this new mode gives you something to while away the time until you manage to save up enough wonga.