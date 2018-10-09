Cybersecurity is a major concern for companies, as poor security can lead to costly downtime and data loss. Despite this, RSA research found 73 percent of organizations rate their threat detection capabilities as inadequate. Here are seven of the biggest cybersecurity threats you could face in the coming year.

This is where attackers install software on a target computer, lock access to files and demand a ransom to return access. The FBI claims over 4,000 ransomware attacks on business networks and home computers are carried out every day, and a Verizon report found ransomware caused 39 percent of malware data breaches last year. Ransomware is a key threat for data-conscious businesses, which is why it's important to only open trusted emails and run secure software.

This is an increasingly common attack where cyber-criminals quietly use computers to mine cryptocurrency and profit from the gains. Statistics from Quick Heal Security Labs found over three million such hits in the first five months of the year, while the number of detected mobile variants has tripled year-over-year. It's critical to verify the origin of software to avoid attackers stealing computer resources.

The modern world is increasingly mobile, and this poses new threats for corporate security. Dell research found that 22 percent of employees at small to mid-size organisations have lost a company-issued work device. At the same time, a Ponemon Institute study found that just 35 percent said they used a password or PIN code to secure their device. A company-issued device in the wrong hands could spell trouble without a passcode lock.

Out-of-date software can leave open security holes for attackers to gain access, particularly with the rise of WannaCry and other flaws. While this has always been a concern with desktop machines, the rise of smartphones and Internet of Things-connected devices means more devices than ever to keep up-to-date. It's critical to ensure smart connected devices stay secure.

Phishing is where an attacker fakes a legitimate website or email to trick the victim into handing over credentials and sensitive information. Wombat Security found that 76 percent of businesses were the victim of a phishing attack over the past year. Employees need to understand how to spot scams when they reach the inbox, verifying the URL and making sure they never give data to unverified sources.

Some attackers can gain access through poor password practice. The BBB states that passwords are the number one set of affected data during a cyberattack. It's important to use a strong password, with a combination of letters, numbers and symbols to avoid any guessing. It's also important to never use the same password in more than one place.

In many cases, the weakest link is the human factor. Dell research found a staggering 45 percent of employees across organizations admit to engaging in unsafe behavior, while FN London's annual survey found most employees thought their employer's IT systems offered enough protection against attacks. Attackers can take advantage of employees that don't remain vigilant.

