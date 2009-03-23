  BT reveals more "super-fast" broadband areas

BT has revealed the next set of locations where, from early 2010, customers will be able to get the company's fibre-based super-fast broadband.

BT Openreach will use "fibre to the cabinet", or FTTC, tech at 29 exchanges across the UK. This FTTC technology promises speeds of up to 40Mbps - and potentially 60Mbps - within reach of 500,000 homes and businesses.

Areas of Belfast, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and Greater Manchester will be amongst the first locations to get the new service.

Two of the locations, Calder Valley near Halifax and Taffs Well near Cardiff are non-urban environments and BT says it will "be looking to learn lessons from deploying fibre in such environments".

Openreach already delivers super-fast broadband at Ebbsfleet in Kent where speeds of up to 100Mb are being used by customers.

BT has pledged to spend £1.5 billion on super-fast broadband before 2012 and the next locations are due to be announced in the autumn.

The full list is as follows: Chelmsford, St Albans, Watford, Hemel Hempstead, Leagrave, Luton, Canonbury, Chingford, Edmonton, Enfield, Highams Park, Tottenham, Thamesmead, Woolwich, Bury, Didsbury, Failsworth, Heaton Moor, Oldham, Rusholme, Belfast Balmoral, Dean, Glasgow Halway and Western, Cardiff, Taffs Well, Halifax, Pudsey and the Calder Valley.