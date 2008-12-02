  1. Home
BT reveals Wi-Fi usage doubled in a year

  BT reveals Wi-Fi usage doubled in a year
BT has announced that it has recorded double the usage on its Wi-Fi networks this year than last.

Users of BT high speed wireless broadband clocked up twice the number of minutes online between April and September 2008 than the same period last year.

The half year figures, that combine BT Openzone and BT FON are 100% up on the same period in 2007 and 57% up on the previous six months, as millions of users log onto the commercial and residential hotspots.

BT says that traffic averaged more than a million minutes a day and eight million minutes per week. The network also recorded its first ever 10 million minute week during September.

