  BT Podshow launches

BT has made like it's 2005 and launched BT PodShow, an "online-entertainment network" hosting over one million hours of "award-winning" entertainment available to download any time, anywhere, on any device, including iPods and MP3 players.

BT PodShow lets users collect and share their favourite videos and music, upload their own unique content and buddy up with other users. New shows for 2008 will include a cooking show, a gossip insider and entertainment programme and a topical sports round-up show.

With the claims that "the wide-ranging content means that there's something for everyone" current channels include the obvious music and hit shows, as well as "Tech Talk", cartoons, fashion and audio books.

Adam Curry, president BT PodShow said: "The BT PodShow network has a broad range of programming to suit every taste. Audiences can view online at any time, or choose to subscribe for automatic download to their iPods".