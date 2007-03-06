BT Reveal adds chic styling to the landline phone market

BT has introduced a new landline phone, the BT Reveal, that is designed to make a style statement.

The BT Reveal combines a cordless handset that's concealed in a glossy black stand complete with glowing blue light.

The base unit provides a digital answering machine with up to 20 minutes recording time, and can also hand SMS messages with T9 predictive texts.

In addition, the BT Reveal features a SIM card reader, polyphonic ringtones, handsfree operation, and a contact list of up to 255 names.

The base unit flashes up the name of a contact or the phone number when someone calls so that you can decide if you want to take it or let the answering machine pick it up.

The BT Reveal will be available for around £130.